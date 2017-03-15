Spring Fling Happening Next Week in Peace River

The Peace River & District Health Foundation (PRDHF) is holding their Annual Spring Fling fundraiser next week.

It’s set to go on Saturday, March 25, 2017, 5 PM, at the Belle Petroleum Centre.

“The majority of our fundraising goes towards purchasing or replacing equipment at the Peace River Health Centre,” said Peter Clarke, a member of the PRDHF Board of Directors. “Similar to other years, our focus is to upgrade equipment, and put in newer equipment, into the facility.”

Clarke says they haven’t earmarked any specific piece of equipment as of yet, though he does say that it’ll likely focus on the Emergency Room.

“That is kind of where we are leaning towards,” he said. “Once we get a list from the folks at the hospital, then we’ll go through that list and figure out what to use the money for, and what our fundraising ends up being.”

Tickets are still available for purchase. Clarke says they’ve lowered the price this year from $100 to just $50.

“We are trying to bring in a wider range of people this year by making the tickets more affordable,” said Clarke. “The theme this year is the past, present and future. So there’ll be lots of neat things on display. They include equipment from years ago to show how far we’ve come. There will also be games for each of the attendees.

“It’ll be somewhat more interactive than it was in the past,” he continued. “When people interact, they have a better time, rather than just sitting there and watching.”

Clarke says how much money the event makes each year depends on how many people arrive, and what kind of money they draw from the live and silent auctions.

“At the last event, we raised upwards to $65-thousand,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll hit that again this year, but we’ll be happy to bring in 25-to-30-thousand dollars in donations.”

He says tickets are still available for the event. They can either get them at the hospital, at the Petluck Clarke office, or online at www.bpcentre.ca.

