Two People Confirmed Dead in Fox Lake Fire; Cause of Blaze Still to Be Determined

The investigation into a fatal house fire in Fox Lake continues.

Fort Vermilion RCMP now confirms the remains of two people have been found inside the burned structure, a child and an adult.

Four other residents of the home received treatment for smoke inhalation, three of them airlifted to Fort Vermilion for treatment and medical attention, while the other one was taken to the Fox Lake Health Centre. All have since been released.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

The fire happened around the noon hour on March 14 at a house on River Road. Mounties arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The house was completely destroyed.

The police continue their investigation. At this time, the scene of the fire is being held, pending the completion of an examination by the provincial fire investigator to determine the cause of the blaze. More information will continue to be provided as it comes in.

Fort Vermilion RCMP say that their thoughts are with the family of those lost in the tragic fire, as well as with all the members of the Fox Lake community.

– Posted by BET