AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7503 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3316 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6071 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6466 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6994 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4295 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1806 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1930 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.59 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,597.27 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,915.82 points
|April Crude Oil Contract
|
$48.73 US per barrel
|April Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.954 US per mmBTU
