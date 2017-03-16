Public Invited to Attend Next True North Health Advisory Council Meeting

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the public to attend the next True North Health Advisory Council meeting.

AHS wants to hear the thoughts of local residents regarding health care delivery and services.

It’s scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the La Crete Continuing Care Centre from 5:30 to 8:30 PM.

In a news release, AHS says the Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) will present information about who they are, and will provide details about the data available on the area’s health care at 5:40.

At 6:25, zone leadership will provide an update, and then the public has their say at 7 PM.

More information can be found by visiting http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/hac.asp.

