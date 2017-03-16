RCMP Search for Missing GP Couple

RCMP continues their search for a missing Grande Prairie couple.

29-year-old Michael Lafontaine and 28-year-old Marissa Tindill were reported missing on March 13, 2017.

Lafontaine is a 5’9” Caucasian man, and weighs 200 lbs. Tindill is a 5’7” Caucasian woman, and weighs in at 165 lbs.

There is a general concern for both of them, and RCMP want to locate and speak with them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET