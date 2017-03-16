SARDA Agricultural Trade Show Begins Today

The Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association (SARDA) begin their Agricultural Trade Show today.

It starts at 12 Noon at the Falher Recreational Complex, and will run ’til Saturday, March 18.

Organizer Roch Bremont says more than 200 exhibits have registered for the event.

“The complex was completely sold out for the whole show,” said Bremont. “The response has just been magnificent in getting some exhibitors to come to our show.”

Bremont says the exhibitors came from all over Western Canada. He adds that they include a number of fresh faces.

“We have quite a few of new clients who have never been here before,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come out and check out their displays. It’s all about agriculture and technology.”

Bremont says that equipment displays are among the various items the public can come out to see.

He adds the public can also come out and have some breakfast tomorrow morning and on Saturday.

“We’ve got great sponsors like Richardson Pioneer,” said Bremont. “They’re sponsoring a free pancake breakfast along with Syngenta.”

As well, SARDA will also be hosting a Farmer’s Appreciation Night tomorrow at the Chevalier Centre at 6 PM.

“Its $40 a ticket, and they continue to be on sale now,” Bremont said. “Anyone interested can give me a call, or visit us at the SARDA booth at the event itself.”

Acts performing during the evening includes comedian Howie Miller and ventriloquist Norma McKnight.

