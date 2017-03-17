Hair For a Cure Done For Another Year

Hair for a Cure has completed their 14th year. The latest event took place at Riverdrive Mall in Peace River on Friday, March 17, 2017.

“The event went off really well. We had six people originally booked to get shaved, unfortunately two of them got called into work so we had four in the public shave,” says Organizer Mike Farrow. He adds that one-thousand dollars was raised this year, and the 14 year total is 213-thousand dollars.

“We couldn’t have done without the support of the community and our sponsors for the last 14 years,” adds Farrow during an interview on Friday, March 17, 2017. Farrow thanks Peace River Broadcasting, Caribou Cresting, Riverdrive Mall, Moe’s Hair Design and everyone that raised money for the event this year.

Going forward Farrow wants to try some different fundraising methods, which might be a corporate challenge, and also wants to get back into a school within the region.

– Posted by KL