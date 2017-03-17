Peace Country New Democrat MLAs Comment on Alberta Budget

The provincial budget continues to make headlines across the province.

It was confirmed that Alberta will be running a $10.3-billion-dollar deficit this year.

The AM 610 Newsroom spoke with both Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee, both of whom represent constituencies within the Peace Country.

Despite oil prices being below $50 US/per barrel, McCuaig-Boyd says the increased rig activity increases optimism for the future.

“We consult with a number of economists worldwide that watch these things,” said McCuaig-Boyd. “(The government) uses their advice to come up with that price ($68 US/per barrel by 2019-20 Fiscal Year), and we’re pretty confident that it’s going to be the average price that year. But we anticipate more royalties from the oil sands from the increased rig activity.”

Also included in the budget speech was a lot of spending for Infrastructure.

“There is some continued funding for the Highway 2 Bridge in Peace River,” she said. “We’re also looking at other work on Highway 2, including overlays.

“We inherited a large infrastructure deficit when we came into office two years ago,” McCuaig-Boyd continued. “But I’m pretty happy with how we’re protecting schools and hospitals, and doing the necessary upgrades to our highways.”

She adds that taxes in the province are still the lowest in Canada.

“School fees will also be going down in our area,” said McCuaig-Boyd. “Albertans, going forward, will be seeing more money in their pocket as a result.”

Also announced was funding to upgrades to the High Prairie Campus of Northern Lakes College.

“One of the things that I am proud of is the money the government will be providing them to get this done,” said Minister Larivee. “The money will be going to planning for that this year, and then looking to getting construction started in 2018.”

Larivee says that the budget will make it easier to lift children out of poverty within the province.

“It’ll make sure that kids have food to eat, as well as winter jackets to where when we have crazy, freak snow storms,” she said. “And it’ll hopefully leave families with a little bit extra money to enter extra-curricular activities in their area.”

She says that the government will also move ahead with making childcare more affordable within the province.

“We are moving ahead with the $25-a-day daycare pilot project,” said Larivee. “So we’re looking forward to sharing the locations of those daycares in the near future.”

The $10-million dollar project was announced back in November 2016.

