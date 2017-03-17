Peace Regional RCMP lay Charges in Grimshaw Shooting

Peace Regional RCMP have arrested one male in relation to a shooting that occurred in the Grimshaw area on the evening of Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call where a male was found to have been shot and walked into a local store and locked himself in the bathroom. Police attended and located a vehicle in the parking lot with smashed out windows.

Investigation into this incident has determined that the adult male victim was lured to a separate location where he was shot. The adult male victim remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. Police believe this was not a random act and there is no additional risk to public safety.

On Friday, March 10, 2017, Peace Regional RCMP charged Dustin Tyler St. Laurent with multiple criminal offences in relation to the shooting:

Attempt Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Firearm while prohibited

Mischief

Resist Arrest

Breach of Recognizance (X2)

St. Laurent’s next court appearance will be in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday, March 27, 2017.

The investigation into this matter continues. If you have information about this investigation or any other investigation, please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

