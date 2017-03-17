PRHS Holding Diversity Dinner Next Week

The League of Leadership group at Peace River High School (PRHS) is hosting a “Diversity Dinner” next week.

PRHS student Arooj Hamid says it’ll include a Multicultural Buffet.

“There are foods from counties including India, Pakistan, Germany, and China,” said Arooj. “There are even some foods from some of the Metis cultures in Canada as well.”

There’ll also be a silent auction at the event, as well as some other entertainment.

Arooj says they’re doing this in order to promote positivity, acceptance, and diversity within our community just to bring people together.

The dinner is set to go at the Peace River Senior’s Centre on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for Children under 10-years-old, and family tables are offered for $60.

To purchase your spot, just head on over to Sherry-Anne’s Crafts, Style Ryte Cleaners, as well as Hollyhocks & Honeysuckles.

– Posted by BET