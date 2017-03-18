Update to Peace Regional RCMP Arrest

UPDATE:

On March 3rd, 2017 – Peace Regional RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed 2 search warrants on a home on 82nd Avenue and 94th Street in Peace River. At that time, the public was informed of the arrest of 7 occupants from within the residence.

UPDATE TO ORIGINAL STORY:

During the execution of the above mentioned Search Warrant, the authorities realized they had entered the scene of another serious criminal situation!

The Peace Regional Detachment & Peace Regional General Investigation Section along with the Edmonton RCMP General Investigation Section cooperatively investigated this incident and have determined that an adult male was forcibly confined, starting the day prior to the police executing the search warrants. The adult male victim was restrained, burned and beaten over hours. The injured male was discovered during the high risk execution by the Emergency Response Team.

4 of the 7 adults originally taken into custody are facing further charges in relation to the Forcible Confinement & Aggravated Assault investigation.

31-year-old Eugene L’Hirondelle, 47-year-old Darren Taylor, 35-year-old Kimberly Stranaghan and 27-year-old Travis Cardinal, all of Peace River, Alberta each face additional charges.

