2017 Peace Country Regional Science Fair Winners

The 2017 Peace Country Regional Science Fair went Thursday, March 16 and 17, 2017. Students from across the region took part in the festivities and were looking to take home the big prize.
You will notice some categories where no medals were given, it’s not a mistake the judges just decided no project meet the standard for a Gold medal for example.
Below is a list of the winners from this year’s event:
7/8
Biotech/Eng/Math
Silver: Broenyn Armstrong – Microbial Fuel Cells
AND
Brandon Biglow, Finn Laehn – Arrow Locating Technology
Bronze: Joel Lefebvre, Joshua Hewko – Wifi Block or Boost
Health/Life
Silver:Brennan McLaughlin – How fast is your heart rate?
Bronze: Kali
Phys/Chem
Gold: Salamat Ibrahim – Temperature’s effect on apples
Silver: Amara Drefs – Thermal Equilibrium
Bronze: Ellie Chupka – Est-ce que les huiles sont essentielles?
9/10
Biotech/Eng/Math
Gold: Kaitlyn Coen – C-Heater
Silver: Travis Cunnington – Electromagnetic Madness 2.0
Bronze: Izzy Shewchuk – TV Remote Robot
Health/Life
Gold:Rae-Anne Gill & Eve Keay – Eco-Death
Bronze: Natasha Bowie – Les ethnies et leurs empreintes
AND
Mireille Belzile & Ashley Mussio – Apprenons nous lorsqu’on dort?
Phys/Chem
Gold: Jacob Crappier – La meilleure vision gars contre filles
Silver: Kaitlyn Piper & Morgan Hayward – Reading in the dark
Excellence in Biotech/Eng/Math
Excellence in Health/Life
Excellence in Phys/Chem
Genome Award
Best in Fair
Canada Wide Science Fair participants
