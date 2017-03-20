2017 Peace Country Regional Science Fair Winners

The 2017 Peace Country Regional Science Fair went Thursday, March 16 and 17, 2017. Students from across the region took part in the festivities and were looking to take home the big prize.

You will notice some categories where no medals were given, it’s not a mistake the judges just decided no project meet the standard for a Gold medal for example.

Below is a list of the winners from this year’s event:

7/8

Biotech/Eng/Math

Silver: Broenyn Armstrong – Microbial Fuel Cells

AND

Brandon Biglow, Finn Laehn – Arrow Locating Technology

Bronze: Joel Lefebvre, Joshua Hewko – Wifi Block or Boost

Health/Life

Silver:Brennan McLaughlin – How fast is your heart rate?

Bronze: Kali

Phys/Chem

Gold: Salamat Ibrahim – Temperature’s effect on apples

Silver: Amara Drefs – Thermal Equilibrium

Bronze: Ellie Chupka – Est-ce que les huiles sont essentielles?

9/10

Biotech/Eng/Math

Gold: Kaitlyn Coen – C-Heater

Silver: Travis Cunnington – Electromagnetic Madness 2.0

Bronze: Izzy Shewchuk – TV Remote Robot

Health/Life

Gold:Rae-Anne Gill & Eve Keay – Eco-Death

Bronze: Natasha Bowie – Les ethnies et leurs empreintes

AND

Mireille Belzile & Ashley Mussio – Apprenons nous lorsqu’on dort?

Phys/Chem

Gold: Jacob Crappier – La meilleure vision gars contre filles

Silver: Kaitlyn Piper & Morgan Hayward – Reading in the dark

Excellence in Biotech/Eng/Math

Kaitlyn Coen – C-Heater

Excellence in Health/Life

Rae-Anne Gill & Eve Keay – Eco-Death

Excellence in Phys/Chem

Salahat Ibrahim – Temperatures effect on apples

Genome Award

Natasha Bowie – Les ethnies et leurs empreintes

Best in Fair

Rae-Anne Gil & Eve Keay – Eco-Death

Canada Wide Science Fair participants

Rae-Anne Gill & Eve Keay – Eco-Death

Kaitlyn Coen – C-Heater

Salahat Ibrahim – Temperatures Effect on apples

Jacob Crappier – La meilleure vision gars contre filles