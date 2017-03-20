AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 20, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7486 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3359 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6056 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6513 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6960 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4361 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1701 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1934 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.47 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,452.83 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,945.49 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$49.00 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$3.019 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)