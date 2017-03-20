AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7486 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3359 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6056 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6513 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6960 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4361 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1701 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1934 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.47 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,452.83 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,945.49 points
|April Crude Oil Contract
|
$49.00 US per barrel
|April Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.019 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)