Five Peace Country Students Heading to National Science Fair

The 2017 Peace Country Regional Science Fair is now complete.

Multiple students took part last week at the Belle Petroleum Centre in Peace River.

As a result of the event, five students from the area will be heading to Regina from May 14 to 20, 2017 to compete at the Canada-Wide Science Festival.

Rae-Anne Gill and Eve Keay, both of whom attend Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie, partnered together on a project called Eco Death. It won them multiple awards, including the Gold Medal in the Health & Life Sciences category for Grades 9/10. They also took home Excellence Award in Life Health and Science, as well as the Best in Fair award.

Two students from Peace River’s Glenmary School also took home some hardware. Kaitlyn (Katie) Coen walked away with the Gold Medal in the Biotechnology, Engineering & Mathematics Category for Grades 7/8, the Award of Excellence in Physical, Earth & Mathematical Sciences, as well as the Peace Country Bears Den Award, for her design of what’s called a C-Heater. She’s also set to take part in the Technology Conference in Edmonton on May 4.

As well, Salamat Ibrahim won the Gold Medal for the Physics & Chemistry Category for Grades 7/8 for her experiment on Temperature’s Effect on Apples. She also won the award for Excellence in Physics and Chemistry.

There were even some experiments which were all written in French. Jacob Crappier from École des Quatre Vents in Peace River took home the Gold Medal in the Physical, Chemical and Earth Science Category for Grades 9/10. His experiment was entitled “La meilleure vision gars contre filles” (The Best Vision – Guys versus Girls).

A full list of other award winners can be found by clicking here.

– Posted by BET