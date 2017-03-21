AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 21, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7507 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3319 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6017 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6624 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6947 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4397 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1705 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1934 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.66 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,369.91 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,757.95 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$48.45 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$3.075 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)