Misery Mountain in Peace River Looking To Expand Its Programs

The Misery Mountain Ski Hill in Peace River wants to expand what it has to offer.

The Peace River Ski Club made a presentation at the most recent Town Council Meeting.

Treasurer Donald Lee says they want to see an extension of the programs that they currently offer during the winter time.

“We’d like to branch out into any and all winter sports at our facilities,” said Lee. “We do have a snow-shoe loop, and we’d like to see an increase in use. We also have an opportunity for cross-country skiing over at Misery Mountain. As well, at some point in the future, we’d like to put in a tube park.”

And, when summer season’s over, Lee says that doesn’t mean activity has to stop at Misery Mountain.

“We want to develop cross-country Mountain Biking trails, as well as down-hill Mountain Biking trails,” he said. “We’ve hired a well-known designer, who’s worked on designing the bike parks and trails over in Devon and Hinton, and he’s going to be designing some trails for us here as well.

Lee says when it comes to summer; the trails can also be easily adapted for use as hiking areas.

“Anyone who has walked and hiked up on Misery Mountain knows what a beautiful site it is,” said Lee. “It’s just a wonderful and great recreation and natural resource right in the middle of town.”

He says the planning shouldn’t take long, but the fundraising that’s going to take some work.

“I see that in five years, we should be able to see our plans come into fruition,” he said. “To expand our snow-making system for winter, it’ll likely cost between $1-1.25-million. For a fully-developed Mountain Bike planning, we don’t know yet. But in Hinton, it cost them $750-million to build theirs.”

