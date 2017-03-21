Suspects in March Search & Seizure Make Next Court Appearance Early Next Month

Six people remain in custody after appearing in a Peace River court room on Monday, March 20.

All face a total of 57 charges following an extensive search-and-seizure in Peace River on March 3.

The defendants include 31-year-old Eugene L’Hirondelle, 47-year-old Darren Taylor, 35-year-old Kimberly Stranaghan, 27-year-old Travis Cardinal, 42-year-old Lizzy Lizotte and 29-year-old Deva Ominayak.

All of them make their next court appearance in Peace River on Monday, April 3, 2017 to for an Election and Plea.

As well, L’Hirondelle, Taylor, Stranaghan and Cardinal are also facing charges of Forcible Confinement and Aggravated Assault after a man was found to have been restrained, burned and beaten for several hours before March 3rd’s search and seizure.

