AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 22, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7475 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3343 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6007 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6645 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6937 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4415 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1577 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1939 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.66 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,312.34 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,657.64 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$47.75 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$3.037 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)