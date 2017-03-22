ATA Holds Executive Elections; Peter MacKay Elected as Northwest District Representative

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) held there executive elections this week.

Among those elected to the new executive was Peter MacKay, who will now serve as District Representative for the Northwest area for the next two years.

As announced by the ATA on March 21, 2017, MacKay won with 253 votes among members. Incumbent Lori Szmul, who’s served in the position for the past two terms, finished in second with 209 votes, while Lori Cox, who currently works as a teacher in the Fort Vermilion School Division, finished third with 92 votes. Nine members abstained from voting.

“Thanks for everyone who voted for me in this election,” MacKay said after the win. “I also want to thank all the candidates who put their names forward. An exercise in democracy means a healthy organization.”

MacKay says that basically, his job is to represent the interest of the teachers and students within Northwestern Alberta.

“That’s going to depend, to some extent, on how things go in terms of what goes on in government, as well as what goes on in the economy,” he said. “But basically, my job is to advocate for what’s best for the people in my area.”

During his term, MacKay says he wants to tackle the issue of mental health.

“For people in the Northwest, it’s very difficult when students have difficulties, as well as trauma,” said MacKay. “And this is true for citizens in general, including teachers. When issues do come up, we need to have better access to counselling, as well as other services.”

He’s worked as a teacher for the past 19-and-a-half years, beginning with Grimshaw Jr/Sr. High School in the Peace River School Division, followed by a couple of others in the Grande Prairie Catholic School Division, including three years as principle of St. Thomas More School in Fairview.

“I’ve taught every grade from Grades 7 to 12,” he said. “And as a principal, I was responsible for a Kindergarten to Grade 12 School. So, I have a pretty good idea as to what goes on throughout the school system.”

MacKay currently teaches Grades 7 & 8 at St. Clement Catholic School in Grande Prairie.

Prior to his election, he’s served on the ATA’s Economic Policy Committee, including a stint as Chairperson. Most recently, he was both the president and EPC Chair of Grande Prairie Catholic ATA Local No. 42.

In his new position, MacKay will be responsible for representing active members from Fort Vermilion School Division, Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools, Grande Prairie Public School District, High Prairie School Division, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, Northland School Division, Peace River School Division, and Peace Wapiti School Division.

Also, Greg Jeffrey from Fort Saskatchewan moves up from vice-president to President of the ATA. He will succeed Mark Ramsankar, who was elected as the new President of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation in July 2016.

Two vice-presidents were also picked yesterday. They include Jenny Regal of Calgary, as well as Jason Schilling of Lethbridge.

