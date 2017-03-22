High Level RCMP Search for Missing Male

High Level RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21 year old Ryan Paul Beaulieu. His family reported him missing on March 22, 2017 with indication that he had not been seen since just after midnight, March 18, 2017 in High Level AB at the Stardust Bar. Attempts to locate Ryan Beaulieu to this date in High Level have been unsuccessful.
Ryan Beaulieu is described as:
First Nation
5’10”
200 lbs
He was last seen wearing a white ball cap, grey zip up hoodie, beige pants, and white running shoes.
