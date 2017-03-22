Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Back for Another Year

Monsanto Canada Incorporated is once again offering students across Canada its Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship.

A total of 65 scholarships are being offered to Grade 12 students across the country who are looking to pursue post-secondary studies in agriculture and food studies.

Of the 65 scholarships available, 25 are being set aside for interested students who come from non-agricultural backgrounds.

To apply, each student must submit a completed application form, which includes an essay outlining their role in the future of agriculture and food production. Each applicant must also have a farmer or food professional provide a reference letter.

All applications must be post-marked no later than June 15, 2017.

Application forms are now being distributed to High Schools, 4H Clubs, federal and provincial agricultural offices, farm retail outlets, as well as seed companies.

For more information, or if you would like to apply online, you can check out the Monsanto website at http://www.monsanto.ca.

Monsanto has awarded $1.8 million to various students since the scholarship was first launched back in 1991.

