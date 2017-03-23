Alberta Agriculture & Forestry Offers Tips on Unharvested Crops

Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF) is offering tips on what to do with unharvested crops this spring.

A recent AF article describes several things that need to be considered when farmers make a decision.

They include the crop’s potential value, field conditions, whether the crop’s still standing or in swaths, how many acres, and availability of time and equipment.

Depending on when or how it’s managed, plans for the upcoming season might need to be adjusted.

As well, before taking any action, farmers need to contact their crop insurance provider to make sure your plans aren’t contrary to their insurance policies’ recommendations.

Also, they also need to ask if the crop is even worth harvesting, and if so, how they can use and market the crop.

And finally, one of the last options to consider is burning the crop.

To do that, one must check with their local municipality about any required fire permit.

And if approved, they need to monitor the burn, not to leave it unattended, and only burn small areas at a time.

To find out more options on what to do about unharvested crops, more information can be found at www.agriculture.alberta.ca/unharvestedcrops.

