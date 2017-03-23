Grande Prairie RCMP Seize Drugs

On Thursday, March 9, 2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Grande Prairie GIS Drug Unit, conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Cobblestone Plaza.

Members conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old male. A search of the vehicle subsequent to the arrest was completed and police seized; 23 Fentanyl pills, Cocaine, brass knuckles and over $10,000.00 in Canadian Currency.

Justin Caouette of Grande Prairie was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substance Act)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (CDSA)

Possession of Canadian Currency over $5000 obtained by crime (CC)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (CC)

Caouette is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 3rd, 2017

If you have information on any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.