41-year-old GP Man Charged After Stolen Goods Were Seized in Wembley

A 41-year-old Grande Prairie man will appear in provincial court on April 10, 2017.

Trent Douglas Hockett is facing numerous charges after a search and seizure on March 16 at a home in Wembley.

The investigation began in February, when RCMP received a tip regarding some goods stolen in a Red Deer home invasion the month before. Besides some items of sentimental value, police also took over a-thousand pharmaceutical pills, 91 grams of marijuana, 1.575 litres of GHB, 27.89 grams of Crystal Meth and 71.46 grams of cocaine. As well, prohibited firearms and weapons, including a handgun stolen during a break and enter in the County of Grande Prairie, were also seized.

“It’s always a good thing to remove stolen firearms from the community,” Staff Sergeant Mike Lefebvre said in a news release. “It’s always unknown how they’ll be used.”

Among the charges that Hockett now faces includes three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, six counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, three counts of Possession of a Firearm without a licence, occupying a vehicle knowing there’s a firearm in there, Possession of a loaded Prohibited Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm knowing it was obtained in the commission of an offence, six counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, and three counts of Unlawful Possession of an Identity Document,

The recovered personal property is set to be returned to the owners in Red Deer.

