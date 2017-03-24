AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7477 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3371 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.5987 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6695 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6919 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4451 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1479 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.53 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,477.60 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,687.04 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$47.84 US per barrel
|April Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.074 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)