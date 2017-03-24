AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7477 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3371 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.5987 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6695 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6919 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4451 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1479 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.53 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,477.60 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,687.04 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$47.84 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$3.074 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)