Canola Prices See Good Start to 2017

Moisture conditions from some recent spring snowfall in Alberta could be good for canola farmers this year.

Recently-released numbers from Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF) are showing that canola prices are seeing a strong start for 2017.

Last week’s prices for canola crusher were at $487.47 per metric tonne, which is four percent higher than last year’s average. Canola crush is the main input to making canola oil.

In a news release, ATB Financial says that while there is still a long ways to go before harvest, it can mean a decent boost in revenue for canola farmers this year.

It adds it especially goes if there isn’t too much more snowfall, and if there’s an average growing season with prices staying the way they are now.

– Posted by BET