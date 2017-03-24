CN Police Look Into Vandalism at Peace River Rail Bridge

The CN Police Service was recently in Peace River.

They investigated a complaint of significant damage to a CN Rail bridge crossing over Highway 744.

During a routine bridge inspection, it was discovered that someone allegedly cut deliberately into one of the wooden pillars supporting the steel bridge structure.

The bridge remains structurally sound, but compromising any part of a rail bridge still potentially places the public at risk.

Authorities believe the incident occurred sometime between the dates of January 17 to February 22, 2017.

Anyone with any information in regards to this investigation is asked to call CN Police Constable Ryan MacArthur at 780-472-3237. Or you can fire him off an email, at ryan.macarthur@cn.ca.

– Posted by BET