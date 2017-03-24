Here’s an important announcement from the MD of Greenview. Effective immediately, the MD of Greenview has a road ban in place on Township road 670 at 50% axle weight, 24 hours a day. All other gravel roads including the forestry trunk road is at 75% axle weight, 24 hours a day. All asphalt roads are at 100 percent. Road bans will remain in place 24 hours a day until further notice. For road ban updates, go to http://mdgreenview.ab.ca/ or call (780) 524-7602.

The MD of Greenview thanks you for your cooperation.