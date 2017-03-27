AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 27, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7477 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3373 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.5943 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6825 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6873 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4546 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1419 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1944 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.46 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,482.26 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,545.99 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$47.76 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.164 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)