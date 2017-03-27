Out-Migration Low for Alberta Despite Recession

Despite the recession in 2016, Alberta’s out-migration remained at relatively low levels.

Numbers from Statistics Canada show that during the fourth quarter of last year, 9,785 people moved to Alberta, while 12,358 moved out, leaving a net out-migration of 2,573.

ATB Financial said in a news release that it’s the fifth consecutive quarter of a net loss of people inter-provincially.

The bank says the primary reason for the lower out-migration levels is the fact that very few provinces did any better in economic growth over the past two years.

One notable exception is British Columbia, but ATB says that province’s housing costs make it less attractive for Albertans seeking employment.

