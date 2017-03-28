AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7483 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3361 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.5986 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6695 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6895 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4497 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1485 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.54 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,590.66 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,647.44 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$48.66 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.156 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)