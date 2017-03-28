AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7483 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3361 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.5986 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6695 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6895 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4497 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1485 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1942 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.54 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,590.66 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,647.44 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$48.66 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.156 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)