HFCRD to Provide Direct Busing from McLennan to High Prairie Next School Year

A new bus service has been added between McLennan and High Prairie.

Starting the 2017/18 school year, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) will transport students from Grades 7 to 12 from three stops in McLennan directly to St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie. The bus ride would take approximately 35 minutes.

HFCRD Board Chairperson Kelly Whalen says they’re really excited to provide this service, adding that the board had lots of community requests from McLennan families wanting a Catholic education for their children.

“Providing (this service) will once again make Catholic education accessible for those students in the area,” said Whalen. “As a Board, we have wanted to provide this service for many years, and we are thrilled to have community support as we begin this new initiative.”

The decision was made at the most recent HRCRD Board Meeting on March 21, 2017.

Six to eight families in McLennan have currently shown interest in the new service.

Others interested are encouraged to call 1-800-285-8712 for more information.

