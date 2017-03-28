NLC’s High Prairie Campus to Consolidate into One Location

The provincial government announced on March 27, 2017, that $26.1-million over the next four years for Northern Lakes College (NLC)’s High Prairie Campus.

The money will go to both the planning, as well as the construction, of a new building which will consolidate all three of the town’s campuses under one roof.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt told the AM 610 Newsroom that it’ll allow new opportunities for students to learn from each other.

“I’m really excited to expand the dual-credit programs, if their partnerships with the area school boards turn out into something that’s workable,” said Schmidt. “I’m proud of the commitment to the Town of High Prairie in this project, and I’m looking forward to good things to come from it.”

In partnering with the college on dual-credit programs, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Board Chairperson Kelly Whalen says it’ll open up availability for High Prairie students to access a larger base for a great education.

“One of our big priorities is partnerships,” said Whalen. “Having that availability for students to stay at home and go to post-secondary schools will be an amazing opportunity for them.”

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee, who also serves as MLA for the High Prairie area, says she sees this as an investment in the sustainability of rural Northern Alberta.

“This is about the opportunity to be trained in their community so they can stay,” said Larivee. “It’s so they don’t leave, and never come back again. We need teachers, social workers, and a variety of other trades people. We need everyone who’s trained at this facility to stay in our communities, instead of leaving and never coming home.”

“We know the positive impact that education has on our communities,” echoed Schmidt. “And like Minister Larivee said, when people are able to get the education close to home, they’re more likely to stay and contribute to their communities with the education that they’ve earned.”

At this time, the college is still trying to determine a location for the new campus.

“There are still a few opportunities that we’re looking at in terms of locations,” said NLC President Ann Everett. “Stay tuned, we should have some news on that soon.”

Everett says with the new building, they’ll get a trades facility within the college framework in High Prairie.

“We’re hoping to create a multi-trades facility,” she said. “And we’ll not only offer trades, but technology, forestry, as well as environmental programs. As we expand the programs in our college, we also expand the opportunities for local high school kids to obtain dual credits as well.”

Debbie Rose, the Deputy Mayor of of the Town of High Prairie, says the announcement is a great day for the community.

“Seeing the three campuses consolidated will give Northern Lakes College a focal point,” said Rose. “The other interesting part of this is the money was advanced after opportunities to meet with the town, county and local school divisions in the interest to bring a collaborative college campus to the area.”

