Peace River Museum Planning Major Exhibits for This Year

The Peace River Museum Archives & Mackenzie Centre recently presented their 2016 Annual Report to Town Council.

Museum Coordinator and Curator Laura Gloor told the AM 610 Newsroom that they had 6,899 visitors come through last year.

“If you look the numbers, the people we worked with, as well as the agencies, it’s been a successful year,” said Gloor.

Among the exhibits last year was the Witness Blanket featured during the summer, which attracted 2,229 visitors.

This year, Gloor says there are a lot of exhibits due to be displayed.

“It’s Canada’s 150th Birthday this year,” she said. “And actually, there’s a new exhibit set to go up this weekend to look at this milestone. This exhibit will remain open right up until the end of October.

“And also, it’s the museum’s 50th Anniversary this year,” Gloor continued. “We were actually a centennial project that was created back in 1967.”

She says this exhibit is a celebration of all the cultures, and who the community is today.

“It includes all of those different people,” said Gloor. “It starts from the indigenous people who were first here, the first settlers who came in, and then our new profile of who we are as a community.”

Also happening this year is the reopening of the old Northern Alberta Railway (NAR) Station near KFC, which until earlier this year was the main office for the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce.

“That’s set to happen in May,” said Gloor. “We’ll try to reacquaint the community with the NAR, and what it offers. The museum will take over management of the station. It will be used as an exhibit, and will also remain as a tourist information site.”

As well, over the past year, the Museum was able to scan about 3,730 images into the museums computers.

“That’s about 3,700 images that are now accessible to anybody who wants to come in and view it on the computer,” said Gloor. “It’s pretty neat.”

Residents can check out the museum every Monday to Saturday from 10 to 5. It costs $2 to gain admission. The museum remains closed on Sundays.

