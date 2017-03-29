Alberta Milk to Hold Spring Producer Meetings Next Week

Alberta Milk is set to host a series of Spring Producer Meetings next week.

The organization holds these meetings bi-annually to discuss the various issues currently affecting the dairy industry.

In the North Region, a pair of meetings goes at the Neighbourhood Inn at Barrhead on Thursday, April 6, 2017, as well as at the Executive Royal Inn in Leduc on Friday, April 7.

They follow similar meetings happening for the South Region on April 4 in Lethbridge, as well as for the Central Region in Red Deer on April 5.

Registration for each meeting will go at 9:30 AM, with the meeting itself to begin at 10.

You can see what’s on the meeting’s agenda by clicking here.

– Posted by BET