AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7478 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3371 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6026 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6597 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6953 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4383 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1522 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1941 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.51 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,642.34 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,646.48 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$49.31 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.228 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)