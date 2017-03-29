Craft Breweries Continue to Grow in Alberta

Want a Cold One?

The options for beer in the province, especially craft beer, continue to grow.

According to RateBeer.com, craft breweries have been sprouting up across Alberta for the past few years.

From the founding of Big Rock Brewery in Calgary in 1984, the numbers currently in operation in the province have grown to 58 today, including the Peace Country’s GP Brewing and Grain Bin Brewing Companies.

ATB Financial says many are micro-operations with niche products, while others are larger in size, and are going head-to-head in competition against national brands like Labatt and Molson.

The bank adds that they not only offer a nice piece of economic diversity within the agriculture sector, but it’s now an important part of the tourism industry, putting numerous cities on the map for travellers.

As well, even during the recession, craft breweries remained an active pillar of economic growth.

Over the last couple of days, the Alberta Small Brewers Association held their First Annual Alberta Craft Brewing Convention in Red Deer, where over 350 people attended from right across the province.

ATB says the province’s locally-crafted beers are a true economic success story for the Province of Alberta.

