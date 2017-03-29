Fort Mac to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Wildfire Devastation

The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo will host a “tranquil, welcoming and supportive” gathering in just over a month.

The Canadian Press reports that the event will mark the one-year anniversary of a wildfire that devastated Fort McMurray.

“Marking this occasion is an important step in our region’s recovery,” Mayor Melissa Blake said in a news release. “We want to provide an opportunity for friends and neighbours to come together, reflect, and share in a safe and supported community environment.”

Last year, more than 80-thousand people were forced to flee the community, as well as the whole region. All told, over 2,400 homes and other buildings were destroyed.

A report in January 2017 put the total estimated revenue at almost $8.9-billion.

The dawn-to-dusk gathering is set for Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Fort McMurray’s Snye Park.

It starts with a community breakfast, and will feature a variety of arts, recreation, leisure and spiritual activities throughout the day.

Any business, organization or individual interested in formally participating are encouraged to email recovery@rmwb.ca.

