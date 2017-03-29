Ice Break-Up to Move through Peace River This Weekend

Some ice break-up continues to move south along the Peace River.

Alberta Environment & Parks as issued a River Ice Advisory in advance of an ice breakup within the Town of Peace River.

It’s expected to happen on Friday, March 31 or Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Officials say with current conditions, there aren’t any concerns at this time. The department expects the break-up to go smoothly.

The break-up is described as thermal, and is being driven by warmer waters.

For more details, check out the Town’s website.

– Posted by BET