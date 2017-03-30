10th Annual Women in the North Conference to Go Next Week

The 10th Annual Women in the North Conference is coming up next week.

It will take place from 8:30 AM until 4 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Belle Petroleum Centre in Peace River.

Keynote Speakers include Janet Podleski, who is a bestselling author, an award-winning entrepreneur, and TV personality. Her morning talk is entitled From Cellar to Bestseller: The Looneyspoons Recipe for Success.

The Keynote Speaker for the afternoon is Holly Sorgen, whose talk comes with the title, The Balancing Act. Sorgen currently owns Empower UP!, a business strategies and facilitation company. She also is currently the Executive Director of Community Futures in Grande Prairie.

There will be a numerous breakout sessions throughout the day, as well as Networking Breaks.

And, towards the end of the event, singer Brooke Loewen will provide delegates with some entertainment.

– Posted by BET