AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7536 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3279 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6032 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6583 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7020 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4243 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1868 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1927 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.79 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,602.78 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,698.86 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$50.29 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.219 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)