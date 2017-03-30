AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 30, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7536 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3279 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6032 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6583 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7020 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4243 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1868 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1927 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.79 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,602.78 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,698.86 points
May Crude Oil Contract

$50.29 US per barrel
May Natural Gas Contract

$3.219 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)