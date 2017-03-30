Grande Prairie RCMP Look into Armed Robbery at Convenience Store

The investigation continues into an armed robbery at a convenience store in Grande Prairie on March 29, 2017 at about 2:30 AM.

RCMP says it was located near Patterson Drive and 84 Avenue.

Three male suspects entered the premises in disguise. One of the men brandished a knife, demanding cash from the clerk.

All three then exited the store on foot, heading Eastbound. They had an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as packages of cigarettes. The clerk was not injured.

The first suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, white shoes, gloves, with his face covered with a white piece of clothing.

The second suspect was wearing a dark-coloured back pack. His face was covered with a red piece of clothing, and he was wearing light coloured jeans and gloves.

And the third suspect had his face covered with a greyish piece of clothing. He was also wearing a striped toque that was green, red and yellow in colour, a red long-sleeve coat, and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET