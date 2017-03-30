Peace River Airport Changes Its Name

The Peace River Airport is getting a name change.

Council members in the Town of Peace River approved the change this week. It will now be called the Peace River Regional Airport.

Airport Manager William Stewart says all of its regional partners in funding the airport need to be recognized.

“We’ve got four partners,” said Stewart. “We’ve got the MD of Peace, the Town of Grimshaw, as well as the Counties of Northern Lights and Northern Sunrise. They all contribute together on the airport.”

Stewart says some new signage will be following soon.

“You see some new signage, as well as some new logos,” he said. “It’ll take away that it’s not just a town run facility, but it’s a regional asset.”

