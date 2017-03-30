RCMP Investigate Collision East of Slave Lake

Slave Lake RCMP remains on the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

A semi-truck rear-ended another semi-truck on Highway 2 early this morning about 40 kilometres east of town.

The driver of the second semi was ejected from the vehicle. He was then transported to hospital for treatment of nine-life threatening injuries. Also as a result of the collision, the second semi caught fire.

The driver of the first semi, meanwhile, was not injured. Neither vehicle was transporting dangerous goods at the time.

That section of Highway 2 remains closed at this time, as crews continue to clear away the vehicles and debris. Motorists are asked to take an alternative route, as police believe that clean-up can take several hours.

