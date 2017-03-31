AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7506 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3325 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.5988 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6702 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7020 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4253 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1724 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1933 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.67 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,569.29 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,689.61 points
|May Crude Oil Contract
|
$50.36 US per barrel
|May Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.179 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)