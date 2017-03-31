Important announcement from Big Lakes County. Effective 8 am, Tuesday, April 4th, all gravel roads within the boundary of Big Lakes County will be at 75% axle weight.

All roads within the boundary of the Hamlet of Joussard, Faust, and Enilda, will be at 75%.

All local roads with the boundary of the Hamlet of Grouard, except the paved access road from Highway 750 North to the Freeman Band Access will be at 75%.

All local roads within the boundary of the Hamlet of Kinuso, except Centre Street, and Railroad Avenue from Centre Street to 1st Street will be at 75%.

Finally, the paved access road from Highway 679 North to Peavine Metis Settlement Boundary (Rge Rd 163/Twp Rd 780/Rge Rd 160) will be at 90%.

Big Lakes County thanks you for your cooperation.