New High Prairie Health Complex to Open in a Couple of Weeks

The new High Prairie Health Complex is set to open its doors to the public during the week of April 10, 2017.

The long-awaited opening comes after about eight years of work to bet the $228.3-million facility built.

Children’s Services Minister and High Prairie-area MLA Danielle Larivee says her constituents are excited to see this happen.

“The facility that’s there right now is clearly old, and clearly needed to be replaced,” said Larivee. “So it’s very exciting to have a new facility. But not just a facility that replaces what’s there, but also enhances that are available to this community.”

Larivee, a nurse by profession, adds that rural health care can often be neglected.

“It’s certainly important to work with the community to see what’s needed,” she said. “Getting this hospital done, and working closely with AHS in providing them all the support that we need to get the staff, and the services, here at the new Health Complex.”

During a tour of the facility Monday, March 27, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says this new facility helps out with physician recruitment for the area.

“One of the things I’m very proud of that we’ve worked on with the Alberta Medical Association,” said Hoffman. “Is a physician resource plan that will work in partnership with the physician community to make sure that people are working where and when we need them in the north, including in communities like High Prairie.”

Hoffman adds that the new complex provides other opportunities for employment in the local area.

“There a lot of career opportunities within Alberta Health Services that could keep you in the north,” said Hoffman. “This includes nurses, as well as other support staff.”

Debbie Rose, the town’s Deputy Mayor, says the opportunities for growth in the area are huge.

“I think it’s now given us the framework to advance technology and healthcare technology within the region,” said Rose. “The reach of the hospital is not just the town of about 2,000 people, but the whole region, which numbers around 30,000.”

A fundraiser, called the High Prairie Community Charity Gala, will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Edmo Peyre Rodeo Hall. All the proceeds raised during the evening will be going towards the future growth, and new equipment, for the new health complex. All donations are payable to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary.

Gala attendees will be eligible for a special tour of the complex earlier in the afternoon, from 1 to 4 PM.

The new complex has a state-of-the-art emergency Department, a capacity for 30 acute care beds, as well as 67 continuing care beds.

Once the hospital is fully operational, it’ll offer Surgical Services, Inter-professional Primary & Obstetrical Care, Allied Health, Indigenous Health, Addiction and Mental Health, Home Care, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory and Inpatient Pharmacy services, and a full range of Public Health services.

