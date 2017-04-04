Got words?

Peace River Broadcasting is looking for Mr., Ms. or Mrs. Write to fill a void in its creative department. And not just any Tom, Dick or Sherry. We’re seeking the next Guru of Grammar… the next Count of Creativity… the next Tzar of Tzingers! If that kind of talk excites you deep within your vowels, stop reading, take a deep breath, and get yourself together man! Now open your email and send us a copy of your resume along with sample scripts and references. Any previous writing experience and working knowledge of Radio Traffic software, as well as social media & website platforms such as WordPress, will be considered a definite plus. Be advised, we will be counting adjectives. Please address all correspondence to Lindsay Parenteau at copy@ylcountry.com