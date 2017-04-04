Slave Lake RCMP Investigate an RV Fire

Slave Lake RCMP are investigating a fire. On Sunday, March 26, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a suspicious trailer fire at a rural property on Southshore Drive in Widewater.

The fire is believed to have occurred between the evening of Friday, March 23 and early morning hours of Sunday, March 26, 2017. The travel trailer was not in use at the time.

Slave Lake RCMP with the assistance of the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service have determined the fire to be suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.

If you have any information about this crime or the person(s) responsible please call the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit .com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

– Posted by KL