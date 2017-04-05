Peace River Trade Show is this Weekend

The annual Peace River Trade Show takes place Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, 2017. It is hosted by the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce.

Local companies and home based businesses will showcase what they have to offer over the two days.

“It’s the first time ever we have been sold out. We’ve got people on a waiting list,” says Chamber President Shelly Sorensen. She adds that it is the first time that the Chamber has not needed to go out and ask for more businesses to take up booths leading up to the event.

“Everybody has come on board to help volunteer with the trade show,” adds Sorensen during an interview on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Sorensen is excited to be running the event for the first time.

The show goes Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then again Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.

– Posted by KL